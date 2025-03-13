City of Pocatello to break ground on new “Optimist Skatepark” March 21st

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department and the Southeast Idaho Skatepark Association have approved the final design of the new "Optimist Skatepark." Friday, March 21, at noon, the city will host a ground-breaking ceremony.

Parks & Recreation anticipates the crews from Artisan Skateparks will begin construction in early April.

In early 2025, City leaders held an open house presenting four designs from Pillar Design Studios.

Based on community input, the updated skatepark design will be 7,000 to 8,000 square feet and include a large bowl, quarter pipe, stairs, rails, and ledges.

“We received so much feedback from our local skateboarders about the four designs presented. I think we’ve found the perfect balance to give everyone something they really wanted in this design,” said Anne Butler, Parks and Recreation Director.

The $500,000 project was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, also known as ARPA. The Southeast Idaho Skatepark Association will contribute an additional $25,000 to add a stair set, a secondary access point, and an "Idaho" feature. Pocatello Parks and Recreation is also working with parents Brandon and Stacie Nichols to raise funds for a memorial at the skatepark in honor of their son, Brandon Chevy Nichols.

For more information on the project or Pocatello Parks & Recreation, click HERE.