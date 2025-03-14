Annual multi-faith food drive kicks off with concert on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The 26th annual 'Feeding the 5,000 Families' food drive starts Saturday, March 15, with a concert at the Central Christian Church in Pocatello.

Following the concert, local churches will collect food and monetary donations for the Idaho Food Bank until May 5.

The food drive is a multi-faith collaboration between area churches, including the Community of Christ, Grace Lutheran Church, First United Methodist Church, Islamic Society of Southeastern Idaho, and Central Christian Church, among others, and event organizers say the help of the community has contributed to the drive's longevity.

"We have a wonderful support in our community," said Jolene Barnett-Stephens, chairman for the food drive's planning committee. "The community supports all of our activities and all of our events, and without the wonderful community of southeast Idaho, we wouldn't be able to do this..."

The Feeding the 5,000 Families kick-off concert will start at 7 pm. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the event.

The Idaho Food Bank will also be accepting donations for the food drive at their location at 555 S. 1st Ave. in Pocatello.