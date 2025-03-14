Eastern Idaho Law Enforcement gets a boost with CEI’s new training program

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The College of Eastern Idaho is announcing the official state approval of its peace officer standards and training, also known as the POST program.

Idaho Falls law enforcement used to have to travel to Boise or Pocatello to do their training.

Now, with this new state approval, they can train in Idaho Falls.

CEI has been working for a year to get this approval and says they are excited to start their training.

They will be starting their first class on April 28th.

"I think it's a great opportunity because the officers that will be working on the street will actually be able to get the training here in their own communities. They'll be able to go home at night, be with their families, and be able to come here for the training during the day," said Trevor Elordi, CEI's Vice President of Workforce Training and Continuing Education.

CEI has partnered with Guns and Gear to do target training.

The college has also partnered with Bonneville and Skyline High Schools to use their parking lots for the emergency vehicle operations course, also known as EVOC.