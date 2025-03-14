Wyoming College looking to attract more Idaho students

SHERIDAN, Wyoming, (KIFI) - Sheridan College in Wyoming is inviting Idaho students to enroll by dropping their out-of-state tuition fees.

In-state tuition will be offered to Idaho students starting in Fall 2025.

Micah Olsen, Vice President of Student Affairs at Sheridan College, says it's part of a strategy to get more students from surrounding states.

"I've got a few students coming from Idaho for different programs that we offer, and we need to get more. So it's just an opportunity that we have," says Olsen.

Sheridan College calls the program The Bighorn Mountain Advantage program.