Man arrested for DUI after discovered racing near 1st Street

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after Sheriff's Deputies reportedly pulled him over for drunk driving after he was seen racing near 1st St. and Woodruff Ave. During booking, sheriff's deputies say they also found Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the man's wallet.

Just before 9:30 PM, a deputy observed two vehicles racing on Woodruff, which were traveling at nearly 60 miles per hour, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The officer managed to stop one of the vehicles and identified the driver as 33-year-old Luis Fernando Cruz Garcia.

The deputies found multiple open and sealed bottles of alcohol in Garcia's vehicle. The deputy noted that Garcia showed signs of impairment and he admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that evening during a sobriety test. According to BCSO, the tests indicated that he was too impaired to drive. As a result, deputies arrested Garcia on suspicion of DUI and transported him to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital to obtain a blood sample.

Garcia was then taken to the Bonneville County Jail and charged with DUI and Open Container of Alcohol in a vehicle.

During the booking process, Deputies say they located drug paraphernalia and a small baggie of approximately 14 grams of Methamphetamine in the 33-year-olds wallet. Garcia was then booked on additional Felony charges for Possession of Methamphetamine and Introducing contraband into a Correctional Facility.