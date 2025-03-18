Bannock County proposes new 20-year plan for area growth and development

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Bannock County leaders have drafted the 'Comprehensive Plan 2040', which gives guidelines for future growth and economic development in the area over the next 20 years and could be adopted as early as next week.

The Comprehensive Plan 2040 features five chapters focused on topics including 'community development', 'economic growth', and 'outdoor adventure' as well as specific goals for improvement in each area.

Improvement goals outlined in the plan include expanding county landfill space, developing economic incentives for business growth, and updating area land use maps (among many others).

The plan has been in development since 2024, and the most recent draft was created through the collaboration of county leaders using public input collected through open houses, surveys, and written comments over the past two years.

Bannock County commissioners could vote to adopt the new comprehensive plan during their meeting on Tuesday, March 25.

People are encouraged to review the newest draft of the Comprehensive Plan 2040 on the Bannock County website.