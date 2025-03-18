Bonneville County Sheriffs office roll-out public safety app

EDITORS NOTE: This post has been corrected with new information from BCSO.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has rolled out a mobile app to better connect the community with law enforcement. The app has been available for about 5 months.

BCSO says the app provides quick and easy access to news releases, driver's license information, jail information, how to join their team, and some of the most-asked or used features of their website.

The app also allows BSCO to immediately notify the community through push notifications with important safety information.

"If we've got an emergency event going on somewhere that we need people to avoid an area for a minute or, if we have wildfires, flooding or something and we need to push out an update emergency information or safety information, we can use this app to push that information out to our community tor our audience here in Bonneville county," said Sergeant Brian Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

Idaho Sheriff Connect is available in most Google and Apple app stores for your mobile device.