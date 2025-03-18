Idaho Museum of Natural History hosts event highlighting the importance of Idaho’s snakes

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The 'Snakes of Idaho' lecture, hosted by the Idaho Museum of Natural History, will feature Dr. Charles (Chuck) Peterson's comprehensive exhibit promoting "the appreciation and conservation of Idaho's native snakes".

The exhibit and lecture will cover the importance of Idaho's 12 native snake species and their place in the area's ecosystem and roles in pest control and disease prevention.

The Snakes of Idaho lecture will start at 7 PM at the Idaho Museum of Natural History housed at the Idaho State University campus. Registration is required for entry to the event and tickets for the general public cost $3–for more information you can visit the Idaho Museum of Natural History website.