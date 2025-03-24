Idaho Falls woman arrested for taking mail from mailbox

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls woman was arrested for trying to enter a home and taking mail from a home.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said Kelli Anne Martinez, 45, was seen by the homeowner trying to get into their home on the 4700 block of Majestic View Drive on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Deputies said when they arrived, Martinez was seen walking from the rear of the house and placing mail into her vehicle. Deputies said she at first gave them a false name and reason why she was there.

After being arrested, deputies located glass drug pipes in a purse Martinez was holding, along with approximately 5 grams of Methamphetamine in her vehicle.

Martinez was booked in the Bonneville County Jail on charges of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor charges for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Stolen Property. They said further charges for attempted Unlawful Entry are pending at this time.