Skip to Content
News

Idaho Falls woman arrested for taking mail from mailbox

Kelli Anne Martinez, 42
Bonneville County Jail
Kelli Anne Martinez, 42
By
Updated
today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:32 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls woman was arrested for trying to enter a home and taking mail from a home.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said Kelli Anne Martinez, 45, was seen by the homeowner trying to get into their home on the 4700 block of Majestic View Drive on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Deputies said when they arrived, Martinez was seen walking from the rear of the house and placing mail into her vehicle. Deputies said she at first gave them a false name and reason why she was there.

After being arrested, deputies located glass drug pipes in a purse Martinez was holding, along with approximately 5 grams of Methamphetamine in her vehicle.

Martinez was booked in the Bonneville County Jail on charges of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor charges for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Stolen Property. They said further charges for attempted Unlawful Entry are pending at this time.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content