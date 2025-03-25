Rexburg invests in employees aiming for better service for residents

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Rexburg is looking to better serve its community by investing in its employees. All week, city employees are taking special training courses, learning about work culture and how it impacts them.

"Ultimately, how the culture that they work in and the environment have not only impacts them as employees, but also ultimately the customers that they serve," said Rick Morrison, Inspire policing solutions consultant.

The city says the training will benefit all its residents.

"This will benefit the city of Rexburg on manyfolds. It helps our employees to be more productive. It helps our employees to be more positive. And in turn, that makes for better customer service to the community and our better interactions with the community," said Terri Hill, HR Director for the City of Rexburg.

City employees tell Local News 8 they appreciate everything they are learning from this course.

"Getting along better and being more productive at work. You know, getting along with my coworkers and, you know, making sure we're communicating good and not, you know, having any negative attitudes around them," said Steven Juzman with the Streets Department.

Instructor Rick Morrison says there is one major takeaway he hopes people get from his class.

"Each employee, regardless of their position, their title, what department they work in, that each employee has the power to influence themselves, the people that they work around and work with, and ultimately have the power to influence greater customer service for the citizens of rexburg."

Instructor Rick Morrison has performed similar training in the past for the Rexburg Police. His work was so successful, the city says they decided to extend the training to all of its employees.