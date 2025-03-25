Rexburg launches interactive map for residents to track construction

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Rexburg is finding new ways to "keep people in the loop" as it updates the area's infrastructure. Rexburg has launched a new interactive map to keep residents updated on all planned and active construction projects coming to the city in 2025.

"We'll be updating the map throughout the season...be sure to let us know so we can try to address it," the Rexburg Police Department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The interactive map will be available both on the City of Rexburg website and the Rexburg App. For more information on the project or to view the interactive map, click HERE.