Skip to Content
News

Rexburg launches interactive map for residents to track construction

KIFI
By
New
today at 5:14 PM
Published 6:14 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Rexburg is finding new ways to "keep people in the loop" as it updates the area's infrastructure. Rexburg has launched a new interactive map to keep residents updated on all planned and active construction projects coming to the city in 2025.

"We'll be updating the map throughout the season...be sure to let us know so we can try to address it," the Rexburg Police Department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The interactive map will be available both on the City of Rexburg website and the Rexburg App. For more information on the project or to view the interactive map, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content