ACLU of Idaho sues the Gem State over controversial immigration enforcement bill

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Early Thursday, Governor Brad Little signed into law a controversial bill allowing Idaho law enforcement to carry out national immigration laws.

Shortly after, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Idaho filed a lawsuit against the Gem State to stop the enforcement of the legislation.

According to a written statement, the ACLU of Idaho has listed five anonymous noncitizens, the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils, and The Alliance of Idaho as plaintiffs in the lawsuit IORC v. Labrador.

“The state of Idaho cannot enforce this unconstitutional law,” said Paul Carlos Southwick, ACLU of Idaho Legal Director, in a written statement. “Every other court to have considered similar laws, including conservative federal appellate courts, have stopped laws like this one from going into effect.”

Immigration Enforcement at the State Level

House Bill 83 requires law enforcement to focus on illegal immigrants who are detained, investigated, or suspected of criminal activity, through which officers would record the documentation status of individuals arrested throughout their normal police work.

The highly controversial bill passed the Idaho House in a 61-9 vote on March 19 following amendments in the Senate.

The bill provides for two offenses: First, a misdemeanor charge for "illegal entry," and second, "illegal reentry," which would be a felony offense.

Under the amended bill, HB 83 would no longer require a court-ordered deportation and provides for the exchange of information, resources, and compliance with federal agencies such as Immigration, Customs, and Enforcement (ICE). Individuals arrested for a crime in Idaho would also be required to serve their state sentence before being released to ICE or the Department of Homeland Security.

Under an additional amendment, the legislation will be referred to as the "Immigration Cooperation and Enforcement Act." The Senate also defined several additional terms in the bill, including "dangerous illegal alien," "dangerous crime," "immigration detainer," and more.

