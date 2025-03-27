Festival of Trees raises $85,000 for Development Workshop Inc.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Fundraising efforts from this past holiday season's Festival of Trees raised $85,000 for D.W.I., the Development Workshop in Idaho Falls. The group presented D.W.I. with a massive check in celebration Thursday morning.

The development workshop helps disabled and disadvantaged people live independently. The money is set to go to several projects, including refurbishing the gymnasium.

Organizers of the festival of trees say this would not be possible without the community's support.

"I think the most important thing that will stand out is how our community has come together to assist us in raising these funds and presenting that check of $85,000 so they can do great things with it for their clients," said Cheryl Arrington-Kincaid, President of Festival of Trees.

The Festival of Trees has partnered with D.W.I. for over forty years.