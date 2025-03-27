Health Officials urge continued vigilance against Influenza as cases continue to wind down

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Flu season is still impacting people across eastern Idaho and western Wyoming even as temperatures rise, according to health officials.

Epidemiology experts with Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) found influenza A to be the predominant strain in 2025.

According to EIPH, flu cases peaked in late December to early January. As of March 27th, influenza cases continue to decline throughout the area.

While Flu season is winding down to an end, the Gem State is not in the clear just yet. EIPH suggests there are still things we can do to stay healthy.

"Washing your hands for 20 minutes, using hand sanitizer when touching frequently touched surfaces, staying home if you're sick, covering your coughs and sneezes and getting vaccinated is definitely helpful as well," said Esmeralda Quintero, Epidemiology Program Manager for Eastern Idaho Public Health.

Those who received this year's flu vaccination have additional protection as well, since the seasonal vaccine has the strain for influenza A, according to EIPH. Flu Shots will be available till June.