Sundance Film Festival says farewell to Park City, Utah

PARK CITY, Utah (KIFI) - After more than four decades of calling Utah home, the Sundance Film Festival is moving to Boulder, Colorado.

The Sundance Institute announced Thursday that the independent film festival will be in Boulder starting in 2027 and that they made the decision "After a thoughtful and thorough process to identify the future location of the Sundance Film Festival."

"Words cannot express the sincere gratitude I have for Park City, the state of Utah, and all those in the Utah community that have helped to build the organization," says Robert Redford, who founded the Sundance Institute in 1981. "What we’ve created is remarkably special and defining. As change is inevitable, we must always evolve and grow, which has been at the core of our survival," he continued.

The Sundance Institute also said, "Boulder’s welcoming environment aligns with the ethos the Sundance Film Festival developed in Park City — growing with a community rooted in independent thought, artistic exploration, and social impact. The city’s convergence of arts, technology, music, food, entrepreneurship, and education presents unique and exciting programming opportunities for future iterations of the Festival."

The last Sundance Film Festival will take place in Park City in January 2026.

