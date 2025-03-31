Former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne diagnosed with colon cancer

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne has recently been diagnosed with Colon Cancer, reports the Kempthorne family.

The former governor will begin chemotherapy immediately. His family says the 73-year-old is facing the diagnosis with "hope, determination, and faith."

“While no one wants cancer in their life, let me use this situation to urge everyone to be current in their testing and remain vigilant on updates," said former Governor Kempthorne.

“I have confidence in the medical community, which has greatly improved cancer treatment. I also want to express great gratitude for the positive thoughts and prayers from so many of you. Throughout my life, I have tackled many challenges head-on. I will do the same with this–which may be the challenge of my lifetime. I hope that sharing this message will help others.”

Kempthorne began his political career as the Mayor of Boise. He later served as Idaho Governor from 1999 to 2006 before serving as the 49th United States Secretary of the Interior under President George W. Bush.

But according to his family, Kempthorne’s "greatest joy has always been his role as 'Pop Dirk' to his seven grandchildren." They say the former governor remains focused on recovery "so he can return to enjoying time with them—laughing, playing, and cherishing the moments that matter most."

Dirk Kempthorne enjoys time with his grandchildren: Courtesy - The Kempthorne Family

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, but according to doctors, the diagnosis is also highly preventable and treatable when detected early. For more information, click HERE.