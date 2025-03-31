Skip to Content
Idaho Falls community invited to say goodbye to water tower

Idaho Falls community invited to say goodbye to water tower
The Idaho Falls water tower has served the community for over 80 years.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls water tower will soon be replaced after serving the city for over 80 years.

In celebration of the water tower's history, the Museum of Idaho and City of Idaho Falls are inviting the community to a tribute to say goodbye to the Idaho Falls landmark and learn about its history and impact.

The free event will be at the Museum of Idaho on Monday, March 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Seats are first come, first served.

