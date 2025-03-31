Skip to Content
Partial Road closure on Ash Street as Union Pacific replaces railroad crossing

today at 4:45 PM
Published 4:48 PM

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Union Pacific Railroad will be replacing the railroad crossing at Ash Street in Idaho Falls.

Beginning April 3, Ash Street from Eastern Avenue to Northgate Mile (Yellowstone Highway) will be closed to complete the work. The parking lot between Elm and Ash Streets west of the railroad tracks will also be closed during construction for material and equipment staging. 

It’s anticipated that the road will be reopened by April 5. 

Drivers will need to seek alternative routes while the detour is in place. Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews in the work zone.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

