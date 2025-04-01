Portneuf District Library’s ‘Makerspace’ offers high tech tools for people to get creative

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf District Library is offering people a chance to try out a range of equipment at their 'Makerspace', all in the name of tapping into the community's creativity.

The Makerspace was introduced to the Portneuf District Library two years ago, and features a 3-D printer, sublimation printer, Glowforge laser engraver, Cricut cutting machine, and more, offered to library patrons at no cost.

"We have technology and equipment that might not be accessible for everyone due to cost or location, size, whatever the case may be," said Cresta Craner, director of Portneuf District Library. "We, as a library, can connect people to those resources so that they can learn about it and become involved."

The Portneuf District Library offers appointments for their Makerspace so people can get individual time with librarians to get trained on their different machines.

To make an appointment to get crafty at the Makerspace, you can call the Portneuf District Library at (208) 237-2192.