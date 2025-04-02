Skip to Content
Car crash near Shelley kills two, injures another

today at 10:15 PM
Published 10:20 PM

The following is a press release from Idaho State Police.

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 4:39pm on Wednesday, April 2,2025, on US91 at approximately milepost 119, north of Shelley.

A 68-year-old female from Basalt, was traveling southbound on US91 in a 2012 Ford F150. A 66-year-old female from Idaho Falls with a 43-year-old female passenger from Shelley, was traveling northbound in a 2013 Honda CR-V. The Ford F150 crossed over the center line and struck the Honda CR-V.

The driver of the Ford F150 was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver and passenger of the Honda CR-V both succumbed to their injuries at scene. All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The lanes of US91 were blocked for approximately three hours.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

News Release

