St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store to start monthly sales for ISU students

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Food Pantry will be offering discounts to Idaho State University students and staff during their monthly 'I Love ISU Day' sales events.

Every third Saturday of the month, everything in the thrift store will be half off for ISU students and their families with a valid ISU ID card.

"We have students right here, many of them from out of state or out of country or whatever it is trying to make ends meet," said Beth Huston, St. Vincent de Paul store manager. "They're a vulnerable population, so we try to support where we can."

The 'I Love ISU Day' sales events will debut at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on Saturday, April 19. For more information about the thrift store, food pantry, or other community services, you can visit the St. Vincent de Paul Society website.