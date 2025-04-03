U.S. 20 Construction causing traffic delays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Many people drive back and forth from Rexburg to Idaho Falls daily, and drivers are noticing a build-up in traffic.

Construction is happening on U.S. 20, by the county line exit south of Rigby.

The Idaho Transportation Department is getting a lot of calls from people wondering what's going on.

They tell us now that winter is over they are patching up the roads for safer driving.

"The weather's a little bit warmer, which allows us to get back and maintain and improve the road. So that's what's going on now. We're going to be working from this rigby area all the way north to Saint Anthony, trying to repair the worst spots in the road as much as we can," said Sky Buffat, Idaho Transportation Department Public Information Officer.

This construction project is expected to last a few weeks.

Join us tomorrow, April 4th, as Local News 8's Ariel Jensen looks into how drivers can reduce traffic delays.