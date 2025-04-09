Below are the 2025 Easter celebration events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, share it with us at https://www.localnews8.com/share, and we will update this page as soon as possible.

IDAHO FALLS - AMMON

Saturday, April 12, 2025

The Great Easter Egg Hunt at Snake River Landing 2024 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Join us for the 10th annual FREE easter egg hunt event for the whole family, Saturday, April 12th at Snake River Landing. Age groups will be spread out across much of Snake River Landing by the Waterfront. Times will be staggered to allow families to travel to the different areas starting with the first hunt at 9:45 am with the 1-2 year-old age group. (See below for all age group times.) With over 25,000 eggs, large egg-hunting zones, thousands of pieces of candy, over 250 prizes for kids, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and truly hidden eggs for older age groups, this year’s Easter Egg Hunt is also adding 10! Golden Anniversary eggs to the area’s.

Age groups:

1-2 years 9:45 am

3-4 years 10:05 am

5-6 years 10:25 am

7-8 years 10:45 am

9-12 years 11:05 am

Camp Hayden Easter Egg Hunt for Special Needs - begins at 11:15 a.m. at Snake River Landing

This will cater to individuals with developmental or physical disabilities and their families. There will be an accessible easter egg hunt, sensory games with prizes, yard games, balloon animals, and an All Access Physical Therapy tent, plus the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures and to meet the families. This event is free and open to the public, but we ask that only children with special needs (and their siblings) take part in the Camp Hayden activities. Special Needs Hunt: 11:25 am

"We have been blown away by the support we’ve received from our sponsors, partners, and the local community and how well everything ran last year," said Amy Smith, Board President of Campy Hayden. "With their support, we will continue to make this a free, annual event in addition to the yearly Adventure Camp and numerous Mobile Adventures we create each year. It is so important to provide opportunities for the special needs community to enjoy experiences that the general population might take for granted and we’re honored to be able to provide this service to the community we serve."

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Ammon Easter Egg Hunt - 10 a.m. at McCowin Park

Come join the fun. Thousands of eggs for different age groups. Candy and prizes! Don’t be late, it goes fast! Children will be divided up by age, up to 2 years, 3 to 5, 6 to 9, and 10 to 12 years.

Find the Easter Bunny, A Downtown Scavenger Hunt - 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Civitan Plaza

ISLAND PARK

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Island Park Community Easter Egg Hunt - 11:00 a.m. at the Island Park Golf Course Clubhouse This beloved community event invites children ages 2 to 12 to partake in a fun-filled search for thousands of Easter eggs overflowing with candy and exciting prizes. The event also features an opportunity for families to capture memorable moments with the Easter Bunny. The Easter Egg Hunt will be held both indoors and outdoors, ensuring a delightful experience regardless of weather conditions. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and bring their Easter baskets to collect their treasures.

"Each year, the Island Park Community Easter Egg Hunt brings families together to celebrate and enjoy the spirit of the season," said Patty Bithell, President at Mountain Life Charity. "We look forward to welcoming children and families for a day of fun and joy."

Island Park Easter Bingo Night - 6 p.m. at the Island Park Golf Course Clubhouse

POCATELLO

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stuart Park

An Easter Egg Hunt for individuals with special needs, and their families. Hunts include: sensory friendly, wheelchair/walker accessible, hunt for the blind/visually impaired, and general hunts by age group. All hunts have many candy alternatives, so this is a great event for those with dietary restrictions. Free event, but a ticket is required. Tickets will be available starting April 1 at the Portneuf Library and various therapy agencies.

REXBURG

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

Community Easter Egg Hunt - 10 a.m. at Porter Park

Hosted in collaboration with the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rexburg Kiwanis Club, the itself hunt is for ages 0-12 years old. Local businesses continue to support the program by sponsoring bikes for kids!

ASHTON

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

Community Easter Egg Hunt 2024 - 10 a.m. at North Fremont High School

ST. ANTHONY

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

Easter Egg Hunt - 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Ball Diamonds (weather permitting)

Ages 0-12 welcome. Only 0-4 age group can have a basket to gather eggs

JACKSON, Wyo.

SATURDAY, APRIL 19