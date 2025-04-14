How to survive spring allergies, according to a local allergist

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Warmer weather means spring allergy season is around the corner in East Idaho, and it may be time for allergy sufferers to start taking precautions.

Dr. David Parry, allergist and immunologist at Pocatello Allergy and Asthma Clinic, said spring pollen may start hitting the air soon, and, when coupled with mold left over from winter, it could be time to start thinking about dosing up on antihistamines.

"We do want to be outdoors, so it's a matter of trying to manage that because we just don't want to stay inside," said Dr. Parry. "If people haven't started taking their over-the-counter antihistamines, the longer lasting ones... all of those are available over the counter now and can be very effective for many patients. When symptoms are more severe, that's when it's time to talk to a doctor or medical person and get some additional help."

In the spring, tree pollen is the most common allergen that hits the airwaves, before grass and weeds take over in the summer and fall.

Dr. Parry said sensitive groups, including people with asthma, COPD, or other respiratory illnesses, should start treating allergies early to avoid triggering other infections.

