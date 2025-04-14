Lori Vallow Daybell trial enters week 2

PHOENIX, Arizona (KIFI) - Continued testimony is set to begin in the Lori Vallow case with additional witnesses taking the stand Monday morning.

Ahead of the weekend, Lori questioned her brother, Adam Cox, and Charle's Vallow's sister, Kay Woodcock.

Lori’s brother, Adam Cox, took the stand first in the morning. Cox testified that Charles Cox, Lori’s then-husband, asked him to come to Phoenix to help with an intervention with Lori. He was living in Wichita at the time. He said he flew in on July 10 and was to stay with his brother, Alex Cox. When he arrived, he couldn’t get a hold of Alex and ended up staying at his parents’ home.

Adam answered questions about texts between him and Charles on the morning Charles was shot. Adam said he texted him and never heard back. Adam didn’t learn of his death until he visited with a friend in Tucson a day later.

Adam answered questions about Alex and others in their family.

In cross-examination, Lori asked Adam when the last time they saw and spoke with each other was. When Adam said he couldn’t remember, she asked if it was during a family dinner in 2018 and if they were eating her green chile chicken enchiladas. He said he didn’t remember.

She also mentioned all the places Adam had lived and where she lived and asked if they were not physically close, to which Adam said yes.

Kay Woodcock broke down during her testimony as she spoke about learning about Charles's death.

The trial will continue on Monday morning, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (11:00 a.m. Mountain). There is a 30 minute delay as per Judge's orders.