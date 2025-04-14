Portneuf District Library to host annual accessible Easter egg hunt on Saturday

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf District Library is hosting their 10th annual 'EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt' for people with special needs and their families on Saturday, April 19.

The Easter event will have hunts throughout the day specially designed to be sensory friendly, wheelchair accessible, and catered to people with visual impairments.

"Children need to feel included and seen regardless of their circumstances," said Amanda Bowden, children's librarian at the Portneuf District Library. "This gives those children who may not be able to participate in a traditional Easter egg hunt with lots of candy, lots of chaos, the opportunity to participate in a community event that really just caters to their strengths and their abilities."

The annual EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt is organized by the library in partnership with local business and disabilities organizations including A New Hope, Life Inc., Idaho Power, and Idaho Central Credit Union, among others.

The event is free, but tickets are required––tickets are available at Portneuf District Library.

The EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt will start at 11am at Stuart Park (across the street from the Portneuf District Library) in Chubbuck on Saturday, April 19.