Lori Vallow Daybell Arizona murder conspiracy trial – Day 6

PHOENIX, Arizona (KIFI) - Continued testimony is set to begin in the Arizona trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the woman convicted of murdering her two children in Idaho and charged with conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Several witnesses took the stand on Monday, including the Maricopa County Medical Examiner, Mark Saari, with the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, an employee with Banner Life Insurance, Jeff Mobert with the Department of Public Safety, and Detective Casandra Ynclan with the Chandler Police Department.

In court Monday, Prosecutors played sections of Lori's call, attempting to file a claim for Charles’s life insurance, and portions of the taped interview with Chandler PD following Charles's death.

The trial will continue on Tuesday morning, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (11:00 a.m. Mountain). There is a 30 minute delay as per Judge's orders.