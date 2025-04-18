Bonneville County brings historic moment to life Friday night

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Friday night, the Bonneville County courthouse will set the stage for the moments that ignited our country's fight for freedom.

Around midnight on April 18- 19, 1775, Paul Revere undertook a perilous midnight ride to warn Samuel Adams and John Hancock of the impending British troop movements, a pivotal moment that helped ignite the American Revolution.

Two lanterns will be hung in the country courthouse, as the countdown to the 250th birthday of America in 2026 is launched, as we remember Revere's ride, as a Son of Liberty.

In addition, the Bonneville County Commissioners have proclaimed Saturday as "Day of Community Service", asking citizens, businesses, and local governments to display 2 lights and get involved in education of Revere's ride and its significance.

Bonneville County Commissioner Karl Casperson joined Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz this morning to share the excitement for tonight's ride reenactment at the courthouse. View the full interview above.