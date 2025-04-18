Pocatello Animal Shelter’s annual marathon event to take place Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Animal Services Department and Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter will host the 28th annual 'Run with the Big Dogs' marathon event on Saturday, April 19.

The event will have a 2k walk/run and 5k run available for people (and their pets) along with vendors, raffle prizes, a silent auction, splash pools for dogs, and refreshments for participants and dogs.

Registration for the races is $40 per person, with proceeds going to support the Pocatello Animal Shelter. For more information, or to register for the event, you can visit the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter website.