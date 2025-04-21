Lori Vallow Daybell rests her case, jury deliberation to begin

UPDATE:

ARIZONA (KIFI) - Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona murder conspiracy trial is heading into the final stretch. Vallow-Daybell rested her case Monday without calling a single witness.

The jury has been let out for a short lunch break, after which closing arguments will begin.

Local News 8 will be streaming the proceedings below. As per the judge's order, the stream has been delayed by 30 minutes.

Vallow-Daybell is representing herself in court. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.