Skip to Content
News

Lori Vallow Daybell rests her case, jury deliberation to begin

KIFI
By
today at 11:16 AM
Published 11:33 AM

UPDATE:

ARIZONA (KIFI) - Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona murder conspiracy trial is heading into the final stretch. Vallow-Daybell rested her case Monday without calling a single witness.

The jury has been let out for a short lunch break, after which closing arguments will begin.

Local News 8 will be streaming the proceedings below. As per the judge's order, the stream has been delayed by 30 minutes.

Vallow-Daybell is representing herself in court. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content