Teton County man arrested after allegedly firing shots in downtown Victor

Teton County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot: Jose Facio Garcia, Courtesy Teton County Sheriff's Office
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Teton County man is now in custody after allegedly firing off shots in downtown Victor.

At around 2:25 PM on April 21, the Teton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired near downtown Victor. The deputies determined that a Jeep and a Subaru had left the area together, the shots coming from the Subaru, according to the Sheriff's office.

Deputies located the Subaru in Driggs, where they ultimately arrested the passenger, Jose Facio Garcia, for Attempted Assault and Carrying a Concealed Weapon while under the influence.

The incident is still under investigation by the Teton County Sheriff's Office.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

