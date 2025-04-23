“Like an office on wheels” Madison Deputies excited for new Tahoe fleet

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is excited to be patrolling in its new fleet of cars.

In total, they have five new Tahoe cars. Their cars are essentially their office, and deputies say they are excited for the upgrade.

Many law enforcement agencies travel out of state to order new cars, but the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is excited that its big expense went back into its community. All their new cars came from Taylor Chevrolet in Rexburg.

The old cars were silver, and now they're black.

Some of the deputies feel the new color is doing a better job of standing out to other drivers.

"They do stick out a little better. I haven't heard anything from the community if they stick out better than the silver. We've just been doing a transition from the silver to the black, " said Chief Deputy Vince Kaaiakamanu with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. "So, I haven't really heard anything, but me personally, I think they do stick out a little better.

A new feature that the patrol cars have is that all lights now sync up. They believe people will respond better when seeing these lights.