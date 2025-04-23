Skip to Content
Preschool students get brand new socks from Pocatello Fire Department

today at 10:19 PM
Published 10:28 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Preschool students in Pocatello got to boogie on the dance floor today in brand new footwear courtesy of some of the city's bravest men and women.

The Pocatello Fire Department hosted their annual 'Sock Hop' event at head start preschool. Firefighters outfitted each of the 156 students in brand new socks donated by the Pocatello Firefighters' Union.

While the kids got a chance to test out their new socks on the dance floor, fire leaders see the event as a way to give back to people in the area.

