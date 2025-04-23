Rexburg residents under boil order after water line break

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)—As of Wednesday morning, Parts of Rexburg remain under a boil order after a waterline on 2nd E ruptured over the weekend.

Crews worked overnight to restore water pressure and place a temporary fix on Tuesday. However, according to the City of Rexburg, a larger issue was discovered while attempting to fix the line. This issue created the need for an urgent repair, says the city.

"Due to the loss of pressure, a boil order advisory was placed in effect for those who have lost pressure," writes the public works department. "Please note that the advisory can not be lifted until such time that water pressure returns, has been tested, and adequately determined to be safe. See the Boil Order Below for more information."

The boil order is currently affecting the area between Fairview Avenue and South Millhollow Road.

Public Works Crews are requesting that residents continue to limit water use to prevent further contamination and flow of water in the system.

