The Idaho Department of Education hosts Teacher Career Fair

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Education is hosting a series of educator career fairs throughout the state, and they were in Idaho Falls Wednesday night.

People from the department were on hand to answer applicant questions about certifications and among other requirements.

School Principal Bryan Jensen said it was nice to meet with applicants and help them learn about what makes their district a good place to work.

"We take every opportunity we can to brag about our town and try to attract people there, because it's a wonderful place to live," he said. "I originally came thinking i would teach here a year or two, and I've been in Caribou County for 29 years now."

There are a few more career fairs happening around the state. If you didn't get a chance to attend the fair you can always check with the school districts to learn how to apply.