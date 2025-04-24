Bingham County Republicans avoid paying state GOP’s attorney fees

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Members of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) will not have to pay attorney fees to the state GOP after a lengthy lawsuit between the two groups.

In an order published April 23 by Judge Darren Simpson, the Bingham group's Motion to Dissallow was granted, meaning each party shall bear its own attorney fees and costs.

"We are pleased that this chapter is now behind us. The court has ruled that each side will bear its own legal costs and attorney fees, affirming what we have believed from the beginning—that this was a complex dispute in which neither side fully prevailed," the BCRCC, in part, in a written statement.

"We are, however, disappointed that the leadership of the Idaho Republican Party chose to escalate this matter to such lengths. What should have been resolved through transparent internal processes instead became a protracted legal battle."

The bad blood between the State and Bingham County GOP began with a mismanaged election in June 2023. State GOP leadership said the Bingham County Republicans did not follow party rules in their election, and GOP chair Dorothy Moon would have to come to Bingham County to redo the election.

After lengthy miscommunication between the county and state party, the Bingham County Republican Central Committee filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against state party leadership. For more information, click HERE.

Before the end of last year, the BCRCC filed a motion to dismiss their original lawsuit. The move came after a judge ruled that their 2023 election had, in fact, broken party rules.

In February, Bryan Smith, attorney for the Idaho GOP, filed a memorandum for the Bingham County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) to pay his attorney's fees, which could add up to $82,000.

"We were particularly surprised by the request for attorney fees made by Mr. Bryan Smith, especially in light of multiple documented instances where it was stated—publicly and privately—that he was representing the party pro bono. Party leadership had repeatedly affirmed that Mr. Smith was not charging for his services. It was therefore concerning to see sworn affidavits submitted to the court asserting the opposite," writes the BCRCC.

In a February interview with Local News 8, Bryan Smith said, "Under Idaho law, a prevailing party is entitled to file a memorandum of attorney's fees and costs." For more information on Smith's comments, click HERE.

The decision by Judge Darren Simpson has helped the BCRCC avoid the hefty legal fee.

"In summary, both parties prevailed in part on BCRCC’s claims. Where both parties are partially successful, it is within this Court’s discretion to decline an attorney fee award to either side...neither party prevailed, and each shall bear its own attorney fees and costs," said Darren B. Simpson in the written decision.

Local News 8 reached out to attorney Bryan Smith for comment on the order.

"The fact that the Bingham County Republican Central Committee thinks it won something after avoiding an award of attorney's fees shows precisely how distorted their view of reality is," Bryan Smith told Local News 8 in a written statement. "We just got the [judge's] opinion and we're evaluating on how to proceed further."

View Judge Simpson's full order below:

Statement by the BCRCC

Local News 8 has included the complete statement by the Bingham County Republican Central Committee below.