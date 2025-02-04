Idaho GOP asks Bingham Republicans to pay attorney fees after losing court case

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)— The legal battle for Bingham County Republicans might come with some hefty costs. Attorney for the Idaho GOP, Bryan Smith, has filed a memorandum for the Bingham County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) to pay his attorney's fees.

Before the end of last year, the BCRCC filed a motion to dismiss their original lawsuit. The move came after a judge ruled that their 2023 election had broken party rules.

According to Smith, BCRCC chairman Matt Thompson is liable to pay those fees.

"Under Idaho law, a prevailing party is entitled to file a memorandum of attorney's fees and costs. The state has, spent considerable for costs. I believe it's $82,000 for attorney's fees," Smith said.

Local News 8 has reached out to members of the BCRCC for comment and received the following statement, "We cannot comment on an ongoing case until it is fully settled."

The committee has until February 10th to file an objection or the fee decision will be held in court.

"A lot of money was spent unnecessarily, unreasonably."

The bad blood between the State and Bingham County GOP began with a mismanaged election in June 2023.

Matt Thompson was elected to the chair before chairman Dan Cravens' resignation took effect and without proper notice.

Bingham County resident Lisa Frost first notified the state party of the issue.

"We as Republicans should follow the rule of law and we should be transparent," Frost told Local News 8. "I don't think I'm asking a lot to have fair elections."

State GOP leadership said the Bingham County Republicans did not follow party rules in their election and GOP chair Dorothy Moon would have to re-do the election.

In response, the Bingham County Republican Central Committee filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against state party leadership.

Last December, following nearly a year long legal battle, Moon met with the BCRCC to hold an new election. The county's central committee once again elected Matt Thompson as chairman.

"It took literally less than 30 minutes, and the vote was 16, in favor of Matt Thompson, three against Matt Thompson," Smith told Local News 8. "The outcome was never in dispute. A lot of money was spent unnecessarily, unreasonably."

In addition to Bryan Smith's potential fees, the BCRCC approved spending $10,000 to retain an attorney for their lawsuit.