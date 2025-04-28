“American Revolution Experience” opens at the Idaho Falls Public Library

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Old Fort Hall chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is excited to share a new innovative exhibit taking a look into the birth of the United States.

The traveling exhibit will be open from April 28th, 2025, at 10 AM through May 10th, 2025, at 9:00 PM.

"The innovative pop-up exhibition includes display panels and interactive digital kiosks that use storytelling, illustration, technology and unique artifacts and primary accounts to connect modern audiences with the people and places that shaped the birth of our nation," according to the Idaho Falls Public Library website.

The Daughters of the American Revolution "… was founded in 1890 to promote Historic Preservation, Education, and Patriotism across the United States," according to the group's website.

The exhibit is located on the second floor of the library and will be available to the public during the library's normal operating hours.