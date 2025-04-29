Adams Elementary holds Active Shooter Drill for safety preparedness

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Tuesday morning, Adams Elementary School in Rexburg participated in an active school shooting drill.

This Full evacuation drill is meant to keep the students and staff as safe as possible.

Any active shooting situation is going to be chaotic, and the school is doing the best it can to gain control of the situation.

Rexburg Police, Fire, and the transportation department came out to help with the drill.

Safety is a top priority for the school district, and they want to give these children the best training possible.

This year, the school tried something new. They assigned some students and teachers to stay back at the school during the drill to see how well staff and students adapted.

These chosen people were considered missing in action.

They hope to never have to use these skills, but it's better to have them than not.

Brenda Butikofer Principal Adams, Elementary School said, " In an emergency situation, people and things get a little frantic. As long as there's muscle memory, 'This is what I do in this certain situation.' There's an element of calm that can be brought to a very emotionally charged situation."

Butikofer tells local news 8 that they have done this drill for several years. She admits it'd been very chaotic in the past, but this is their best year yet.

All the teachers in the district have a red emergency backpack filled with survival tools, from candy and games to rope, tape, and first aid.