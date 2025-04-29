Semi-truck trailer catches fire near Exit 318

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A semi-truck trailer caught fire Tuesday evening on U.S. 20 westbound near Exit 318. Idaho State Police has confirmed the truck's brakes were the cause. Central Fire is providing the water for the extinguishment.

The driver was able to pull over and disconnect the truck from the trailer which was carrying potatoes. There is no word on whether or not the load of potatoes can be saved.

Exit 318 was shut down while the flames were being put out.