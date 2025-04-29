Skip to Content
News

Semi-truck trailer catches fire near Exit 318

Semi-truck catches fire on U.S. 20.
David Barrington
Semi-truck catches fire on U.S. 20.
By
today at 6:17 PM
Published 6:24 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A semi-truck trailer caught fire Tuesday evening on U.S. 20 westbound near Exit 318. Idaho State Police has confirmed the truck's brakes were the cause. Central Fire is providing the water for the extinguishment. 

The driver was able to pull over and disconnect the truck from the trailer which was carrying potatoes. There is no word on whether or not the load of potatoes can be saved.

Exit 318 was shut down while the flames were being put out.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

David Barrington

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content