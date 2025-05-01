Idaho Falls welcomes home Dineen Cup Champions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Spud King's hometown and venue are proudly welcoming home Idaho Falls' junior hockey team, the winners of the Dineen Cup, in a "royal fashion."

According to a post on the Mountain America Center's Facebook page, the event will include "food trucks, a beer garden, a DJ, fan pictures with the Dineen Cup and Mountain Division trophies, and a full-out welcome home celebration for your IDAHO FALLS SPUD KINGS!"

The event kicks off at 6 PM at the Teton Auto Group Plaza at the Mountain America Center. Fans are being asked to wear their best Spud Kings gear and bring their best signs.

Local News 8 will be streaming the event live starting at 6:00 pm. Watch the homecoming celebration live from the Mountain America Center above.

The celebration comes after the Idaho Falls Spud Kings defeated the South Shore Kings 2-1 to claim the Dineen Cup. The win marks the first time in the Spud King's 3-year history that the Idaho Falls team has won the cup.

In recognition of the Spud King's achievement, Mayor Casper has officially proclaimed Thursday, May 1, 2025, as Idaho Falls Spud Kings Day.

The City of Idaho Falls and Mountain America Center are encouraging fans to wear their favorite Spud Kings merch and bring signs to celebrate the team