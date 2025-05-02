Art Museum of Eastern Idaho presents “Unity, Dissonance, and the Spaces Between”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is presenting a new exhibit to the public, “Unity, Dissonance, and the Spaces Between.”

The exhibit's pieces reflect on topics like belonging, isolation, and “the invisible spaces that shape human relationships and our place in the natural world.”

"We hope that people from all over the state will come and think about what it means for them to be with other people, the meaning that that creates in their life, and how art can, demonstrate that for us here in the museum," said Boise State University Director of University Art, Fonda Portales.

This is meant to be more than a typical gallery viewing experience. It will also have interactive tours meant to encourage conversations.

"We hope that people come away having interacted with the art and gained both a relationship with the art and the museum, but also with each other, that it ends up being kind of a relationship building thing," said Art Museum of Eastern Idaho's Developmental Director, Amy Thompson.

The opening coincides with the Idaho Falls Artwalk, so visitors will have even more opportunities to enjoy art together. The exhibit will run through July 12.