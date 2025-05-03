New details released on crash near Yellowstone that killed 7

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police provided an update on the fatal crash on Highway 20 near Yellowstone on Friday.



ISP tells Local News 8 that, of the 14 occupants in the Mercedes van, the driver was licensed in California. The passengers included 12 individuals of Chinese nationality and one of Italian nationality. The group was traveling to Yellowstone National Park on an excursion organized by Ctour Holiday LLC, a large-scale receptive tour operator that provides international travel services.



Next-of-kin notifications are ongoing and coordinated with appropriate local and international authorities. Due to the international nature of those involved, the process is complex and will take additional time.



As part of the investigation, the deceased will be transported to the Ada County Coroner’s Office for autopsy and formal confirmation of identity. This step is essential to ensure accurate identification and documentation.



ISP troopers continue to work closely with Ctour Holiday LLC and remain in contact with the Consulates of China and Italy as the investigation progresses.



Due to privacy considerations, no information regarding the medical status of the injured will be released.



Additional updates will be provided as information is verified and becomes available.

(The following is from a press release from Idaho State Police)