“Saddened by Loss”: Tour company responds as survivors of fatal Island Park crash leave hospital

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho – Several of the survivors of last Thursday's fatal crash near Island Park have been discharged from Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.

The fiery two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of seven people, six of whom were members of a tour group by Ctour Holiday. ISP troopers are actively collaborating with Ctour Holiday LLC, as well as with the home countries of both the surviving and deceased tourists, as the investigation into the crash continues.

Local News 8 received the following statement from the tour company responding to the fatal incident.

"CTour Holiday is saddened by the loss of life and injuries suffered in this terrible accident. CTour Holiday is continuing to work with the families as well as the investigating authorities regarding this accident." - Ctour Holiday LLC Statement

The condition of the other two survivors staying at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) has not been made known at this time. Five people were sent to Madison Memorial, but only two were admitted. The hospital said they were released on Sunday.

Douglas McBride, the Executive Director of Business Development at Madison Health, shared that the hospital offers a service allowing them to communicate with patients in any language. As a result, communication and translation were not obstacles for the Chinese individuals involved in last Thursday's crash.