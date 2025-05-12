47-Year-Old Missing in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Search and Rescue crews in Custer County are looking for a 47-year-old man who has been missing since last Thursday.

According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old Patrick Shelton was last seen May 8, 2025, in the Challis area heading into the mountains to cut firewood. Two days later, he was reported to be overdue in returning.

The evening of May 10, deputies located his red 2001 Dodge Ram flatbed pickup, but were unable to locate Shelton. The following evening, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue joined the search efforts.

The Sheriff’s office has confirmed that their teams are utilizing thermal imaging drones and canine units in their search efforts. Search and Rescue crews are requesting that the public stay away from the search area to help maintain the integrity of the search patterns.

In a post on the Custer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, search crews requested anyone with information about Shelton's whereabouts to contact the Sheriff's deputies.