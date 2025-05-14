70-Year-old admits to shooting and dismembering missing Challis man

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — The man accused of killing 47-year-old Patrick Shelton has confessed to shooting him and dismembering his body, according to court documents.

Monday, May 12, sheriff's deputies arrested 70-year-old Alan Douglas Bruce of Challis on felony charges of murder and destruction of evidence related to Shelton's disappearance.

Court documents state that Bruce confessed to shooting Shelton, and afterwards dismembering and burning his body.

Residents of Challis describe Bruce as a troublemaker. Court documents indicate that Bruce has been charged with felony illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges, in connection with the killing. However, the documents do not show any prior convictions in Idaho, suggesting that his criminal record exists outside the state.

Bruce is being held in the Custer County jail on a $1,000,000 bond. His next court date is May 27, 2025.

This is a developing story that Local News 8 will continue to update throughout the day.