Teton County School District names Dr. Scott Crisp as interim superintendent

The Following is a press release from Teton County School District:

TETON COUNTY, Wyo (KIFI) — Teton County School District is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Scott Crisp as our interim superintendent.

Dr. Crisp has worked for TCSD since 1998. He started his career with TCSD in 1998 when he was hired as a history teacher at Jackson Hole High School. Scott served as the principal at Summit Innovations School (previously Summit High School) for one year before becoming the Jackson Hole High School principal, where he worked for 14 years. For the last two years Dr. Crisp has served as the TCSD Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services.

Scott will serve as the interim superintendent for the 2025-2026 school year while the Board of Trustees conducts a national search for our next superintendent.

In announcing the selection of Dr. Crisp for this interim role, Board Chairwoman Betsy Carlin stated, “Through this process, I have been reminded of the caliber of educational professionals we have working in our district. I am grateful to all three of the candidates for being willing to step up to serve in this interim position. On behalf of the Board, we are excited to work with Scott and the other leaders in our district to ensure we hire the best superintendent for our district, our employees, families but most importantly, for our students.”

At the May 21st Board Meeting, trustees will consider issuing a request for proposals (RFP) to hire a national search team to help recruit and hire the next superintendent. Trustees are also planning a Board Retreat later this summer to affirm their vision and goals for the new superintendent.

The Board has determined that the position of assistant superintendent of educational services will not be filled during the interim period.

In accepting the position, Scott commented, “I believe that public education is the most vital institution in our country, and that teaching is the profession that makes all other professions possible. The daily interactions of students, teachers, leaders, coaches, and others who support students in schools profoundly impacts student growth and success. As interim superintendent, I will remain focused on ensuring that TCSD continues to be a place where students thrive, educators are supported, and families are engaged.”

Over the next year, Scott will focus on implementing the Board-approved TCSD Strategic Plan, including:

Advocate—alongside Trustees, district leaders, and our state representatives—for fair and adequate school funding during this pivotal year of statewide recalibration.

Look, listen, and learn from our students, staff, Trustees, families, community organizations, business partners, and higher education institutions to understand perceptions of strengths and areas for growth.

Support existing school goals, coupled with a focus on increasing innovative learning opportunities that allow for students to take ownership of learning through personalized and real-world application of knowledge.

Prioritize student and staff safety.

Enhance two-way communication across the district and with the broader community.

With this important step in the hiring process complete, TCSD is set to have a terrific 2025-2026 school year as we plan for the future of our school district.