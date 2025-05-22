Skip to Content
Victor Perez Shooting Timeline

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The shocking and controversial Pocatello police shooting of 17-year-old Victor Perez on April 5, 2025, ignited public outrage and propelled the city into a national conversation about the use of force.

Local News 8 has created the interactive timeline above to provide more insight into how events unfolded and how the shooting has impacted the Pocatello and greater southeast Idaho communities.

To view on a large page, click HERE.

Local News 8 will continue to update and add to this timeline as more details become available and as the legal proceedings develop.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

