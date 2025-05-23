Goats: Eco-friendly lawn care

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Why fire up the lawnmower when a goat can do the job? Some people are calling the four-legged grass eaters in for a more eco-friendly lawn care option.

The little guys from Goat Grazers and Site Services are brought in to eat up overgrowth and invasive weeds.

“They're really great for fire fuels reduction," said Goat Grazers and Site Services Owner, Mercedez Kaiser. "They'll eat down all the weeds that get really dry in the fall. And their stool is a really great fertilizer if the goal is to eventually plant grass.”

Kaiser and her husband fence off the exact area their client wants taken care of, then bring in a few dozen goats to chow down.

"Then any time after that, we leave it up to the owners to see if they want it eaten down any further, or if that's fine, just leaving a little bit of green still," Kaiser said.

The goats prefer to eat weeds, and usually leave the grass alone.

"They'll just eat as many broadleaf weeds or like cheatgrass, any native leaves that are around here, they'll come in and eat."

Depending on the area a client wants cleared, it could take the goats three to seven days to finish the job.

Kaiser says their goat grazing business has really taken off, showing a lot of people enjoy bringing in this more eco-friendly lawn care service.