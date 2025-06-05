Anniversary of Teton Dam collapse 49 Years Later, memories remain vivid

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)– June 5th, 2025, marks the 49th anniversary of the Teton Dam flood. The collapse of the dam greatly impacted Madison and other nearby counties.

Locals who were around during the flood tell Local News 8 they remember that day vividly.

The failure of the dam impacted several towns, killed 11 people, drowned over 15,000 head of livestock, and damaged over 2 billion dollars of property in the area.

One local tells us she was 15 when she lived through the flooding and says it is important to remember this day.

"First of all, to make sure it doesn't happen again. And then the gratitude for all those people who just came by busload every day to try and help us out. It was unbelievable," said Catherine Stanton of Rexburg.

The Teton Flood Museum in Rexburg is currently closed for renovations.

If you would like to show your support for that day, there will be a Teton Dam marathon this Saturday at Smith Park.

For more information on the marathon, visit HERE.